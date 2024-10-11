(BIVN) – The Maunaulu parking area within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and its associated trails, reopened on Friday morning.

The areas were previously closed due to a wildfire burning on the remote middle East Rift Zone of Kīlauea. The 78-acre Makaopuhi Fire continues to threaten Hawaiian ecosystems and rare plants in the area.



The wildfire was ignited by the September 15 eruption of Kīlauea volcano near Nāpau Crater, is 70% contained.

The Makaopuhi Fire poses no threats to homes or structures, officials say. Firefighters, aided by two helicopters, continue suppression efforts. Crews are being challenged by difficult terrain, dense vegetation, multiple burning snags, and reburn potential.

The National Park Service says staff will be stationed at the Maunaulu parking lot to provide fire information and keep visitors clear of helicopter operations.

Officials say fire activity in the park recently increased due to lack of recent rainfall, low humidity and wind.

Kīlauea is no longer erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.