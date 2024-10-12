(BIVN) – The man who was arrested after a 24-hour long standoff with police in a Puna subdivision has been charged with an array of offenses.

On Wednesday, 58-year-old Shawn Edward Page allegedly shot at police while barricading himself inside a Nahelenani Street residence he was said to be illegally occupying. The next day, Page fled the home and was eventually located several hundred yards from the residence hiding in vegetation.

Police say that on Friday afternoon, Page was charged with:

First-degree attempted murder (3 counts)

Use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony (3 counts)

First-degree terroristic threatening

Third-degree criminal property damage

First-degree criminal trespassing

Page is being held without bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon, October 14, 2024, in South Hilo District court.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

The charges against Page stem from an incident reported on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2024, shortly before 10:00 a.m., when Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on the 11-3000 block of Nahelenani Street, in Volcano, after receiving a report of a male illegally occupying the residence, which was supposed to be vacant. Upon officer’s arrival at the residence, they identified the man within as Page, and learned that he was wanted for questioning relative to a previous incident involving his dog. Officers also identified a dog within the residence which resembled the dog involved in the incident. As officers attempted to legally remove the dog from the front door of the residence and speak with Page, he quickly pulled the dog into the residence, where he verbally threatened the officers while brandishing a firearm. Officers attempted to speak with Page, however, he refused and locked himself in the residence.

Officers at the scene then created a perimeter of the residence. The department’s Special Response Team, the Crisis Negotiation Team, along with federal partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation SWAT Team, and the United States Marshal Service, responded to the Volcano scene. They had been deployed earlier Wednesday morning to execute a high-risk search warrant on a wanted fugitive, considered to be armed and dangerous, in the vicinity of Malia Aina Road in the Fern Forest area of Glenwood. The Fern Forest incident was unrelated to the Volcano incident. Members of the Special Response Team attempted to engage in communication with Page, however, he remained uncooperative, and on several occasions shot towards officers. Law enforcement personnel continued to attempt to have Page peacefully exit the residence, however, he refused, and police remained on scene throughout the night. During the course of the standoff, Page discharged a firearm on numerous occasions within the residence, and shot towards police personnel on three separate occasions. On Thursday morning, shortly after 9:00 a.m., as the Special Response Team entered the residence, Page shot at officers and one member of the Special Response Team returned fire, prior to the officers retreating to safety. Page managed to breech the residence and escape into the rear of the property. In the process of retreating, one member of the Special Response Team received a large laceration from broken window glass. Police expanded the perimeter and conducted a detailed search of the heavily forested property. At 10:16 a.m., Page was located several hundred yards from the residence hiding in vegetation. Upon being located and arrested, Page was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol. Page received minor injuries during the incident. He was treated by medics at the scene and then transported to the East Hawaii Detection Center in Hilo, pending investigation.