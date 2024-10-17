(BIVN) – Forecasters say climate models favor large scale above average rainfall during the wet season in Hawaiʻi, eliminating drought across the state before next summer.

On Thursday, the NOAA National Weather Service shared its wet season outlook with media. The wet season in Hawaiʻi runs from October through April 2025.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, La Niña is favored to emerge by the end of November and is expected to persist until spring 2025.

The forecasters noted that probabilities favor a weak La Niña event. Weaker La Niña events can have more weather systems that produce significant leeward rainfall.

Probabilities favor above normal temperatures for the state, forecasters added.

In summary of the recently concluded Hawaiʻi dry season, which runs from May through September, the NOAA NWS reported that most locations had near to above average rainfall.

Drought developed in June, and intensified in August. However, on the Big Island, the passing Hurricane Hone eliminated drought conditions, and helped push 2024 to being the 9th wettest dry season in the last 30 years.