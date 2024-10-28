(BIVN) – Deep moisture continues to move over Hawaiʻi island, as both the Flood Watch for the entire island, and the Winter Weather Advisory for the summits, remains in place through this evening.

“An upper low in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands is producing unstable conditions within a very moist atmosphere,” wrote the National Weather Service in Honolulu. “This will result in periods of moderate to locally heavy showers. Rain that occurs over already saturated ground could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding issues.”

The Maunakea access road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station, rangers say, due to “snow and below freezing temperatures with developing icy conditions.”

Forecasters say additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches are possible at the summit, mainly in the morning.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the Winter Weather Advisory stated. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

From the Monday morning discussion by the National Weather Service: