(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will temporarily close Mauna Loa Road for six weeks, starting on Monday, as part of an initial survey for the future rehabilitation of the road.

The survey, drilling and soil sampling work starts November 4th, the National Park Service says.



The cosure is expected to last through mid-December.

From the National Park Service:

Mauna Loa Road from Highway 11 to Kīpukapuaulu, Kīpukapuaulu Trail and the day-use area will remain open. The closure will start at the gate past Kīpukapuaulu from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday due to a large trailer-mounted drill rig and heavy machinery that will dominate the narrow road. The road will reopen on weekends and holidays to all users, including November 11 for Veterans Day and November 27 through Thanksgiving weekend, until work resumes the following Monday.