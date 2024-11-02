(BIVN) – The tropical depression that formed in the Eastern Pacific on Friday has strengthened into a tropical storm, far the southeast of Hawaiʻi island. However, the cyclone is not expected to last more than a few days.

Tropical Storm Lane, with winds near 45 mph, was 1,760 miles to the east southeast of Hilo as of Saturday morning. Lane is moving toward the west near 7 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says small intensity fluctuations are possible today, but Lane is expected to weaken on Sunday through early next week. It does not appear to be a threat to Hawaiʻi.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted on Saturday morning: