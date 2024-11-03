(BIVN) – A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Island of Hawaiʻi from late Sunday/early Monday morning, through Tuesday.

A trough of low pressure to the south of the islands is bringing a plume of deep tropical moisture over the eastern end of the state, the National Weather Service reported on Sunday. “This combined with a disturbance aloft will set the stage for heavy showers and the potential for even a few thunderstorms,” the forecasters wrote. “The threat for heavy rain and flash flooding will be highest over windward portions of Maui and the Big Island.”

The island of Maui is also under a Flood Watch.

Due to the Flood Watch, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised:

Residents in flood prone areas, please take this time to prepare for possible heavy rains and potential flooding.

Road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

In a 3:38 p.m. discussion, the National Weather service wrote: