(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.

On Friday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said that it will soon switch from issuing daily Kilauea updates to weekly updates, given the low levels of unrest over the past month.

Daily updates will continue through Saturday, November 9th, after which time HVO will begin issuing weekly updates starting on Tuesday, November 12.

Seismicity and ground deformation at Kīlauea’s summit, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone are low, and only minor deformation has been observed in the volcanoe’s middle East Rift Zone.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Friday: