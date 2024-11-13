(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning incident that occurred Sunday morning (November 10) in Kealakekua Bay.

A 29-year-old woman died while snorkeling at the Kona bay. She remains unidentified at this time, police report, pending identification and notification of next of kin.

A police news release described the incident:

Responding to the reported possible drowning at 10:24 a.m. on Sunday, Kona patrol officers learned that an unidentified woman was found floating face down in the waters of Kealakekua Bay wearing a mask, snorkel, fins, and a wetsuit. Bystanders were able to pull the woman out of the water and place her onto a paddle board, and immediately began CPR on her. A nearby boat picked up the unidentified woman and transported her to land, continuing CPR on her until medics arrived on scene. Hawaii Fire Department personnel transported the woman to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Brant Powers at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at Brant.Powers@hawaiicounty.gov.