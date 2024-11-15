(BIVN) – The Red Flag Warning for leeward areas of Hawaiʻi has been extended into Saturday, officials say, as critical fire weather conditions continue into the weekend.

The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong trade winds will contribute to extreme fire behavior until 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Red flag conditions are expected through early this evening, and again Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon,” the National Weather Service says.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth signed an Emergency Proclamation due to the Red Flag Warning. The following activities are prohibited within the affected leeward districts, until 6 p.m. on Saturday:

All outdoor burning and outdoor flames.

All “hotwork” including grinding, welding, flame cutting or other spark-producing operations.

Hawaiian Electric says power remains on in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.

“With the National Weather Service’s extension of the red flag warning through Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m., Hawaiian Electric will continue to monitor the threat from high winds and dry conditions overnight and may proactively shut off power in some leeward communities as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program,” the electric utility said in a 5:30 p.m. update. “PSPS determinations can change at any time based on weather conditions.”

Hawaiian Electric added: