(BIVN) – As anticipated by a previously issued Fire Weather Watch, a Red Flag Warning is now in place for areas of Hawaiʻi.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong trade winds will bring critical fire weather conditions for leeward sections of the state until 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Humidity will be as low as 40 to 45 percent, with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

“Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass,” forecasters warned. “Park cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared. High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.”

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke – serving as Acting Governor while Governor Josh Green is out of state – signed an Emergency Proclamation in anticipation of the Red Flag Warning.

The emergency proclamation enables rapid deployment of resources to mitigate risks, the State says, and suspends laws that might delay the execution of emergency functions.