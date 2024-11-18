(BIVN) – Police have identified the woman who died while swimming in Kealakekua Bay on Sunday, November 10th.

The victim has been positively identified as 29-year-old Lillian McDaniel Konttinen of Kailua-Kona.

Although the fatal incident has been reported as a possible drowning, police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

From a police news release:

Responding to the reported possible drowning at 10:24 a.m. on November 10, Kona patrol officers learned that a woman, later identified as Konttinen was found floating face down in the waters of Kealakekua Bay wearing a mask, snorkel, fins, and a wetsuit. Bystanders were able to pull her out of the water and place her onto a paddle board, and immediately began CPR on her. A nearby boat picked up Konttinen and transported her to land, continuing CPR on her until medics arrived on scene. Hawaii Fire Department personnel transported Konttinen to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Brant Powers at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at Brant.Powers@hawaiicounty.gov.