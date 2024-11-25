(BIVN) – An elderly Puna man has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife at their Nanawale Estates home in Puna.

77-year-old Lowell Thomas Pofahl apparently called the police himself, reporting to law enforcement that he had attempted to kill his 76-year-old wife on Friday night.

The victim suffered severe injuries, as a police news release details, and remains hospitalized in stable condition at Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu.

As of Sunday morning, Pofahl was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, abuse of a family or household member, and carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges against Pofahl stem from an incident reported on Friday night, November 22, 2024, shortly before 10:30 p.m.., when Police Dispatch received a call from a male identifying himself as Pofahl, stating that he had attempted to kill his 76-year-old wife. Puna patrol officers responded to the scene, and immediately contacted Pofahl, where he was taken into custody, without incident. Officers then entered the residence and located the victim lying in a pool of blood, with severe life-threatening injuries. Officers immediately rendered first aide to the victim, until Hawai’i Fire Department personnel arrived, continued life-saving measures and transported her to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. Officers at the scene were alerted to a shotgun within the residence, which was recovered, as it was reportedly used to threaten and beat the victim. She was not shot. Upon initial assessment of her injuries, the victim received a fractured skull, brain bleed, concussion, partial thumb amputation, and numerous puncture wounds and lacerations about her body. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on O’ahu. Her condition has since improved; however, she remains hospitalized in stable condition. Honolulu Police Department detectives assisted with following up with the victim on Oʻahu.