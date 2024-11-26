(BIVN) – Gary Washburn, the Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School music director who for decades has inspired generations of young musicians to follow their dreams, receieved a special honor last month: a school building was officially renamed the “Washburn Hall of Music.”

“Today we got to place the final screw in the plaque to the building that will forever honor his work, dedication and pure love for music and Honoka‘a,” said a Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School social media post. “We also honor Mr Keith Tolentino, our amazing AD who has been a staple for Dragon Athletics and Honoka‘a for over 20 years. The amount of love, care and pride, Mr T has for our school and community are proudly displayed in everything he does in sports, school events, and everywhere he goes.”

From a news release:

The Washburn Hall of Music has seen the growth and success of the Honoka‘a Jazz Band over the years, in part thanks to Gary’s unique approach to teaching. Rather than relying solely on exercise books and standards, he encourages students to bring in music they love. He writes arrangements for the band and vocalists, and they perform frequently in the community and across the islands. And, they produce and market a CD album every year as a fundraiser—20 so far. “I’m not sure how to feel,” Gary said. “There are so many other deserving people that work as hard for at what they do. Mahalo to the students and their parents. I’m very grateful. And I’m proud of the band’s many accomplishments.” Under Washburn’s direction the Honoka‘a Jazz Band has evolved into one of the most remarkable, high school bands in Hawai‘i and beyond. They have performed for National Public Radio’s “From the Top,” the Big Island Jazz Festival (5 times), Hawai‘i State Capitol, Iolani Palace, KGMB Hawai‘i News Now, CNN’s “Jazz Alley,” and the Edison Learning Convention. A select ensemble, Dragon Jazz Band, plays on a multi-island tour with renown blues artists Johnny Nicholas.