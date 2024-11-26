(BIVN) – Gary Washburn, the Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School music director who for decades has inspired generations of young musicians to follow their dreams, receieved a special honor last month: a school building was officially renamed the “Washburn Hall of Music.”
“Today we got to place the final screw in the plaque to the building that will forever honor his work, dedication and pure love for music and Honoka‘a,” said a Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School social media post. “We also honor Mr Keith Tolentino, our amazing AD who has been a staple for Dragon Athletics and Honoka‘a for over 20 years. The amount of love, care and pride, Mr T has for our school and community are proudly displayed in everything he does in sports, school events, and everywhere he goes.”
From a news release:
The Washburn Hall of Music has seen the growth and success of the Honoka‘a Jazz Band over the years, in part thanks to Gary’s unique approach to teaching. Rather than relying solely on exercise books and standards, he encourages students to bring in music they love. He writes arrangements for the band and vocalists, and they perform frequently in the community and across the islands. And, they produce and market a CD album every year as a fundraiser—20 so far.
“I’m not sure how to feel,” Gary said. “There are so many other deserving people that work as hard for at what they do. Mahalo to the students and their parents. I’m very grateful. And I’m proud of the band’s many accomplishments.”
Under Washburn’s direction the Honoka‘a Jazz Band has evolved into one of the most remarkable, high school bands in Hawai‘i and beyond. They have performed for National Public Radio’s “From the Top,” the Big Island Jazz Festival (5 times), Hawai‘i State Capitol, Iolani Palace, KGMB Hawai‘i News Now, CNN’s “Jazz Alley,” and the Edison Learning Convention. A select ensemble, Dragon Jazz Band, plays on a multi-island tour with renown blues artists Johnny Nicholas.
In 2011, HHIS received a Signature Schools award from the Grammy Foundation, one of 23 our of 23,000 schools. They have been nominated for a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Jazz Album of the Year, and received recognition by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Gary Washburn has been named a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction, a Living Hawaiian Treasure by the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawai‘i and Jazz Educator of the Year from the Jazz Education Network.
Upcoming events include the Band’s Winter Performance & Silent Auction on December 6 in the HHIS Cafeteria, 6-8:30 p.m., and a free concert on December 15 in the Queens’ Shops Gazebo, 5-7 p.m.
In April 2025, the Jazz Band (now 37 students) will again celebrate National Jazz Appreciation month, with an off-island, multi-venue concert tour. Contributions to help fund this annual tour can be sent to “Honoka‘a Music Boosters,” c/o Gary Washburn, Music Director, Honoka‘a High and Elementary School, 45-527 Pakalana St., Honokaa, HI 96727.
