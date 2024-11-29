(BIVN) – A fire at the Val Hala Apartments in Hilo early Friday morning was contained to the second floor apartment where it started, and one person was reported injured.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to the scene after a 1:39 a.m. alarm. On arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor rental apartment, with visible flames.

Building residents were on the scene using house fire lines to try and extinguish fire from the outside, the fire department reported. All residents in the affected building were evacuated to the parking lot.

By 1:51 a.m., the fire was extinguished by firefighters, who prevented the blaze from spreading to other the apartments in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department wrote that the residents of the apartment were not home at time of firefighters’ arrival. After the fire was extinguished, a resident returned to the scene and told firefighters “she was not at home when fire broke out.”

“However, two others were there and one was at the Hilo Medical Center with burn injury to arm,” a fire dispatch noted. “No medical attention was given at scene.”

The American Red Cross was notified and assisted the residents of the fire damaged-apartment, as well as those of the water damaged apartment on the floor below.