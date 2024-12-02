(BIVN) – Feral pig hunting, with dogs, is now open in two zones on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the hunts are taking place in the Puʻu Mali Restoration Area portion of Unit A within the Mauna Kea Game Management Area and Forest Reserve (excluding the central safety zone of that area), as well as in the Kaʻohe Restoration Area of Unit G within the Kaʻohe Game Management Area and Restoration Area.

During the general game bird hunting season – which runs to January 25, 2025 – pig hunting is only allowed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays (excluding state and/or federal holidays). After bird season, the hunts will take place every day through February 28, 2025.

According to the full announcement posted by the DLNR: