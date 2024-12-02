(BIVN) – Feral pig hunting, with dogs, is now open in two zones on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the hunts are taking place in the Puʻu Mali Restoration Area portion of Unit A within the Mauna Kea Game Management Area and Forest Reserve (excluding the central safety zone of that area), as well as in the Kaʻohe Restoration Area of Unit G within the Kaʻohe Game Management Area and Restoration Area.
During the general game bird hunting season – which runs to January 25, 2025 – pig hunting is only allowed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays (excluding state and/or federal holidays). After bird season, the hunts will take place every day through February 28, 2025.
According to the full announcement posted by the DLNR:
Pursuant to Title 13, Chapter 123, “Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting” (13-123-4), the following special conditions and procedures will be in effect for this hunt:
The use of dogs with rifles or knives is permitted in both areas. No shotguns are allowed during this special hunt. There is no bag limit for pigs and no limit on hunter group size or number of dogs. Before beginning the hunt, each participating hunter must fill out a permit form at the Kilohana hunter check station if hunting in the Kaʻohe Restoration Area or at the posted mailbox near the front gate entrance to Puʻu Mali Restoration Area off Keanakolu/Mana road if hunting Puʻu Mali. Please follow all instructions on the permit. Hunters participating in this special hunt must use the designated check-in/out sheet specific for this special hunt at each respective check station (rather than digital check-in/out via the Outerspatial mobile app). Access to Puʻu Mali is only from Keanakolu/Mana Road for this special hunt. Hunters can drive designated roads within both areas, mindful of dry conditions and wildland fire risks. Hunters can drive through the Puʻu Mali safety zone following the route identified in the map below and at the check stations, but no hunting is allowed in the safety zone. Entrance to the two front gates off Keanakolu/Mana Road into the Puu Mali Restoration Area requires a combination code that hunters can obtain by calling the DOFAW Hilo Office at (808) 974-4221. The maps below provide further details on hunt areas.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Pig hunting will be allowed on certain dates within the Puʻu Mali Restoration Area and the Kaʻohe Restoration Area.