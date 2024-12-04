(BIVN) – Dredging work at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor in Hilo has been completed.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the contractor wrapped up its operations on November 27, and will be removing its barge from the harbor on Saturday, December 7.

The Wailoa Small Boat Harbor is managed by the DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, or DOBOR.

The cost for the project increased from $3.1 million to $4.8 million, the DLNR reports. DOBOR covered the cost overrun using its Boating Special Fund, which derives its revenue from statewide harbor and boating facility use fees.

“We appreciate the public’s patience, understanding, and advocacy as DOBOR navigated the permitting and funding hurdles to get this project completed before the end of the year,” said Meghan Statts, DOBOR administrator, in a news release. “We also appreciate the legislature for recognizing the importance of this project and providing funding.”