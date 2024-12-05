(BIVN) – A meeting to introduce the Kahaluʻu Bay Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Study to the public will be held in Kona next week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and and the Hawaiiʻ County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with The Kohala Center’s Kahaluu Bay Education Center, will host the public scoping and informational meeting on Thursday, December 12, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. HST.

The meeting will be held in person at the West Hawaii Civic Center, or online via WebEx (meeting number 1994 23 6467).

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE):

USACE and Hawaii County entered into a cost-share partnership on August 14, 2024, to develop and evaluate aquatic ecosystem restoration measures that could be implemented at Kahaluu Bay, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Island. The study is authorized and funded under Section 206 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1996 which allows USACE, in partnership with a non-Federal sponsor, to initiate investigations and implement projects for aquatic ecosystem restoration with the objective of restoring degraded ecosystem structure, function and dynamic processes to a less degraded, more natural condition considering the ecosystem’s natural integrity, productivity, stability, and biological diversity.

Kahaluu Bay is located on the west coast of the island of Hawaii, approximately five miles south of Kailua-Kona. The beach park is managed by Hawaii County and features an approximately one-half-mile-wide bay, a narrow beach and beach park with public comfort facilities. The beach park is protected by three seawalls along the shoreline and the shallow bay is partially sheltered from waves by a historic breakwater, known as the Menehune Wall. The bay attracts over 400,000 visitors per year. Kahaluu Bay is a wahi pana with historic and cultural significance to the Native Hawaiian community. The study area includes several cultural sites that are part of the greater Kona complex.