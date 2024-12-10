(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Island of Hawaiʻi, with another High Wind Warning posted for the Big Island summits.

Forecasters say east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in Kohala, Kona, Hāmākua, and interior locations until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said.

East winds of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

Maunakea Rangers say the Maunakea Access Road is closed overnight to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet “due to strong winds up to 75 MPH causing hazardous conditions.”

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says the Mauna Loa summit is also closed due to the forecasted damaging winds.

“Mauna Loa Rd is closed to all use from Kīpukapuaulu gate due to a large tree that fell across the road,” the National Park Service reported on Tuesday. “The road will remain closed until staff can clear the road and determine it is safe to reopen.”