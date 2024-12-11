(BIVN) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for leeward areas of all the main Hawaiian islands, in effect for Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong trade winds will bring the critical fire weather conditions to affected areas.

On Hawaiʻi island, the Red Flag Warning includes leeward North and South Kohala, North Kona, Kaʻū, and interior areas.

Due to the Red Flag Warning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced the following Emergency Rules will be implemented from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 12:

All outdoor burning is banned in the Districts of North Kohala, South Kohala, North Kona, and Kaʻū, and Hawaiʻi Island Interior.

All outdoor open flames are banned in the Districts of North Kohala, South Kohala, North Kona, and Kaʻū, and Hawaiʻi Island Interior.

All Hot works is banned; hot works includes, but is not limited to grinding, welding, flame cutting, or other fire or spark-producing operations.

The Director of Parks & Recreation is authorized to extend Rules 1 and 2 in county park facilities.

Officials ask motorists to avoid parking vehicles on dry grass after a trip. Park vehicles in areas that are paved, or trimmed and cleared.

Hawaiian Electric says it is also monitoring the weather conditions across the state. “If needed to protect public safety, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk,” the utility said.