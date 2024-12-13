(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is calling for a voluntarily pause in the interisland movement of poultry and other bird species for 90 days, effective immediately.

The request was made in response to the recent detections of avian flu in wild birds and wastewater in Hawaiʻi, including in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, which made the announcement on Friday, said the recommendation “follows the suggestion of Moloka‘i State Senator and farmer Lynn DeCoite and is a proactive measure aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.”

From the Department of Ag news release: