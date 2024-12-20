(BIVN) – Māhukona Beach Park will be closed in January, as the County of Hawaiʻi begins a project to demolish the dilapidated pavilion and restrooms.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation announced Friday that the park will be closed starting on Monday, January 6, until further notice. Māhukona Wharf, located north of the beach park, will remain open.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The pavilion, likely constructed in the 1930s, has been closed for several years due to safety concerns associated with hazardous materials used in its original construction and its general state of disrepair from 80-plus years of public use.

During the permitting process for the demolition project, a reconnaissance level survey was prepared for this historic structure, which was filed with, and approved by, the State Historic Preservation Division. Upon completion of demolition work, and removal of outdated camping amenities and the wastewater system associated with the restrooms, the grounds will be restored to match existing grades and surface characteristics.

“We want to thank the community for its cooperation and understanding during this closure,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release, “and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with community members on the future of Māhukona Beach Park.”