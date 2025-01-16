(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department will temporarily relocate personnel and equipment from the Central Fire Station in Downtown Hilo to another location on Kīlauea Avenue.

The County of Hawaiʻi has signed a five-year lease at 1382 Kīlauea Avenue, next to Lono Street, so that needed repairs to the Central Fire Station can be made.

“The Central Fire Station is one of our island’s busiest, and our firefighters deserve facilities that are safe and meet their needs,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “During this transition period, our administration will explore long-term options for the future of the station as we seek to improve emergency services.”

From the County Hawaiʻi: