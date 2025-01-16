(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department will temporarily relocate personnel and equipment from the Central Fire Station in Downtown Hilo to another location on Kīlauea Avenue.
The County of Hawaiʻi has signed a five-year lease at 1382 Kīlauea Avenue, next to Lono Street, so that needed repairs to the Central Fire Station can be made.
“The Central Fire Station is one of our island’s busiest, and our firefighters deserve facilities that are safe and meet their needs,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “During this transition period, our administration will explore long-term options for the future of the station as we seek to improve emergency services.”
From the County Hawaiʻi:
Built in 1939, the station in downtown Hilo is the County’s oldest and needs significant repairs. It houses eight personnel per shift and five vehicles, including a fire engine and an advanced life support ambulance.
The lease for the temporary location is effective April 1 or the date of occupancy, whichever is later. The lease may be extended twice by five-year terms.
After the crew members relocate, the Department of Public Works’ Building Division will conduct repairs to the Central Fire Station, located at 466 Kinoʻole St., to preserve the integrity of the building’s exterior. This work involves replacing the existing roof, repairing the plaster coating on the exterior walls, structural repairs on the hose tower, and removing most of the plaster from the ceiling.
“The Central Fire Station has served as a cornerstone of our island’s emergency response for over 80 years,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “While these repairs are necessary to preserve its legacy, our focus remains on ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality service to the community. This temporary relocation allows our dedicated personnel to operate safely and effectively as we prepare the station for future use.”
Todd added that the move will not impact emergency services or response times.
Prior to the move, improvements will be made to the temporary location such as adding showers, a dorm area, and other upgrades.
No emergency services will be available at the Central Fire Station following the relocation.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - With the Central Fire Station in need of significant repairs, fire personnel and equipment will relocate to 1382 Kīlauea Avenue under a five-year lease.