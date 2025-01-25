(BIVN) – Kīlauea is erupting. The USGS Volcano Alert Level is WATCH.

The sixth episode of the current summit eruption began late Friday night, when fountains emerged from the north vent within Halemaʻmaʻu crater at 11:28 p.m. HST.

The latest activity ends the pause that began on Thursday January 23, 2025 at 4:30 a.m. HST.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in a status report filed just after midnight:

Episode 6 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began at approximately 6 p.m. and continued to increase in intensity until 11:15 p.m., when sustained fountaining began. Episode 6 began when fountain-fed lava flows began erupting onto the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater at 11:28 p.m. Current activity includes small dome fountains 15 feet (5 meters) high feeding a short lava flow from the north vent. Inflationary tilt at the summit recovered the 2.5 microradian tilt loss during episode 5 by 2:00 p.m. HST on January 24th and had increased another 0.5 microradians just before the eruption restarted. The tiltmeter at Uēkahuna switched to deflation and seismic tremor both began increasing at about 11:25 p.m. just before lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor.