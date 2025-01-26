(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued for a large area of leeward Hawaiʻi island on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported at 3:22 p.m. that radar indicated pockets of heavy rain over over leeward Big Island and Kaʻū. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with the most persistent rainfall occurring around Kailua-Kona northward to near Puʻuanahulu along Mamalahoa Highway,” the forecasters said.

According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding include Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Honaunau, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Holualoa, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Pohakuloa Camp, Wood Valley, Puʻuanahulu, Kalaoa, Pahala, Hawaiian Ocean View, Punaluʻu Beach, Kawa Flats, Naʻalehu and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio alert, advising:

Flooding can be life-threatening. Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Please drive with caution. Be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, debris, and poor visibility.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

The Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. HST on Sunday, but may need to be extended if flooding persists.