(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and a Wind Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

In addition, the National Weather Service has posted a Marine Weather Statement, explaining how the medium-period northeast swell could produce light to moderate surges in north facing harbors, such as Hilo and Kahului. “Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when mooring or when launching vessels,” the forecasters said.

Surf heights up to 12 feet will be possible from north-facing shores from Puna to North Kohala.

The National Weather Service says the swell will remain near its peak through this afternoon then gradually decline through Saturday.

On Big Island summits, west to northwest winds will be 40 to 55 mph, with gusts to 65 mph. “Winds this strong can make it difficult to open and close doors,” the forecasters said. “In addition driving will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.”

“Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve,” the National Weather Service stated.