(BIVN) – Kailua Village is bringing back the food truck festivals in 2025.

The “Street Eats, A Kailua Village Food Truck Festival” will return to Ali‘i Drive in April, May and June this year. The three events will run from noon to 6 p.m.

Ali‘i Drive will close to cars on festival days, “and transform into a vibrant pedestrian marketplace celebrating the flavors, sounds, and spirit of Hawai‘i,” the Kailua Village Business Improvement District says.

Street Eats 2025 Festival Schedule:

Saturday, April 12

Saturday, May 10

Saturday, June 7 (follows Kamehameha Day Parade)

Street Eats, A Kailua Village Food Truck Festival is created and managed by the Kailua Village Business Improvement District, and made possible through the support of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. From a KVBID news release:

Ali‘i Drive will come alive with the aroma of local street food including fresh poke and plate lunches, sweet malasadas and tropical treats, served by Hawai‘i Island’s top food trucks and vendors. Adding to the festive atmosphere, live performances by talented Hawaiian musicians and graceful hula dancers take center stage, immersing attendees in the rich cultural traditions of the islands.

Vendor sign-ups are now open. Food truck and food vendor spaces are limited, organizers say, so applicants are encouraged to visit historickailuavillage.com or email hkvevents@gmail.com.