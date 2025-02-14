Big Island Video News

Highly Venomous Sea Snake Found On Hawaiʻi Island Beach
by Big Island Video News
(BIVN) – A highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snake was found on the shore at Honoliʻi Beach last week. 

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Plant Quarantine Branch (PBQ), yellow-bellied sea snakes are rarely seen onshore in Hawai‘i. 

Beach goers are advised not to touch the venomous sea snakes which are often mistaken for eels. A sea snake is easily distinguished by the bright yellow markings on its underside, ag officials say. 

Full photo of sea snake courtesy the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

From the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture:

On Feb. 4, the Hilo PQB office received a call from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) that a Hilo resident had reported that a live snake had been found pinned under a log at Honoliʻi Beach. PQB inspectors responded to the beach and collected the 3-foot-long snake, which had been contained by lifeguards in a 5-gallon bucket. No one was injured. 

“We want to take this opportunity to inform the public to be wary of any snake-like reptile in or near the ocean,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “This type of sea snake can be more venomous than a cobra and potentially lethal to humans.” 

Sightings of yellow-bellied sea snakes on land are rare in Hawai‘i and usually occur when strong winds or currents cause them to wash up along the shoreline. Although yellow-bellied sea snakes inhabit the Pacific Ocean, it is prohibited to import or possess that species in Hawai‘i. 

Officials say if a sea snake is spotted onshore, do not touch it and contact the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).