(BIVN) – A highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snake was found on the shore at Honoliʻi Beach last week.

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Plant Quarantine Branch (PBQ), yellow-bellied sea snakes are rarely seen onshore in Hawai‘i.

Beach goers are advised not to touch the venomous sea snakes which are often mistaken for eels. A sea snake is easily distinguished by the bright yellow markings on its underside, ag officials say.

From the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture:

On Feb. 4, the Hilo PQB office received a call from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) that a Hilo resident had reported that a live snake had been found pinned under a log at Honoliʻi Beach. PQB inspectors responded to the beach and collected the 3-foot-long snake, which had been contained by lifeguards in a 5-gallon bucket. No one was injured. “We want to take this opportunity to inform the public to be wary of any snake-like reptile in or near the ocean,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “This type of sea snake can be more venomous than a cobra and potentially lethal to humans.” Sightings of yellow-bellied sea snakes on land are rare in Hawai‘i and usually occur when strong winds or currents cause them to wash up along the shoreline. Although yellow-bellied sea snakes inhabit the Pacific Ocean, it is prohibited to import or possess that species in Hawai‘i.

Officials say if a sea snake is spotted onshore, do not touch it and contact the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).