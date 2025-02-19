(BIVN) – A shooting left a man dead in Hilo early Wednesday morning, and police have initiated a homicide investigation.

South Hilo patrol officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Maunakai Street shortly after 5 a.m. after receiving a report of a man being shot.

The victim’s identity is being withheld by police, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The officers’ arrival at the scene was detailed in a police department news release:

Upon arrival, responding officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel located the man, who appeared lifeless, on the roadway fronting the residence with a gunshot wound to the torso. Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, however they were unsuccessful.



Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder.



The adult male victim was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 a.m.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have been in the area on Maunakai Street shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, or who may have information about this incident, is asked to contact Detective Amy Omaya with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2381, or via email at Amy.Omaya@hawaiicounty.gov.



Police say tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.