(BIVN) – A 62-year-old visitor to Hawaiʻi island died in the waters off South Kona on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim, Gary Windle of Deer Park, Illinois, reportedly entered the ocean at Manini Point Cove Park in Captain Cook, where he planned to go snorkeling with his wife. Windle was later seen floating face down near some rocks.

Police are investigating the possible drowning, and identified Windle in a Sunday evening news release.

Police say that after Windle was seen floating, bystanders pulled him onto the shoreline and began CPR until the Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived and assumed live-saving measures. Windle was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The department says no foul play is suspected at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Lawrence Matsumoto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253, or by e-mail at Lawrence.Matsumoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

An 81-year-old Waimea man apparently drowned further north up the West Hawaiʻi coast, at Hapuna Beach in South Kohala, on Friday afternoon.