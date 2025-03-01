(BIVN) – The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption remains paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH.

A new episode is likely within the next 3-5 days, and is expected to be confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

In today’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates write about a previous eruption that occurred last fall in a remote area on Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone:

It was a dark and stormy night… No, this isn’t a ghost story or horror movie – it’s a “Volcano Watch” about the eruption last fall near Nāpau Crater on Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone! It was indeed a dark and stormy night when the eruption started on September 15, 2024. So much so that when we had conflicting geophysical data (tremor and increased infrasound, but no changes in tilt), our webcams were no help. The poor weather meant that cameras couldn’t see anything, and the southerly wind direction on that rainy night also meant that none of the HVO gas monitoring stations could detect whether there was eruptive degassing or not. But you know who could tell there was degassing? Residents of Volcano. Community members in more than one part of Volcano took to social media to report sulfurous odors and burning smells. Still, some HVO staff members living in the area reported only smelling the burning, without sulfur. Their gas badges (used for situational awareness and safety, not precise volcanic gas measurements) didn’t register SO2 (sulfur dioxide) above background. Many times, winds that blow from the East Rift Zone towards Volcano may bring residual H2S (hydrogen sulfide) from the inactive Puʻuʻōʻō area, and H2S can be especially prevalent during rainy periods, like that dark and stormy night in September. So even amidst community reports of sulfur smells, we couldn’t be completely sure if there was an eruption. Thankfully, the weather cleared in the morning (September 16). HVO confirmed that there had been a small fissure eruption west of Puʻuʻōʻō, and we were no longer restricted to people’s noses to indicate whether there was eruptive degassing or not. The SO2 emission rate was measured to be only about 300 tonnes per day (t/d), which is consistent with the absence of eruptive activity.

It seemed like the eruption might be over, but by the next morning (September 17), it was in full force again, and SO2 emissions had climbed to nearly 12,000 t/d. Winds had also switched to the right direction (from the north) for one of our East Rift Zone gas monitoring stations to detect a whiff of the SO2 as well. Emissions then decreased to about 3,500 t/d by that afternoon as the lava fountaining weakened. Emissions were similar, around 2,000 t/d, the next morning, September 18. Again, activity seemed to be waning until later on the 18th, when things escalated once more, which was reflected in increasing SO2 emissions. That afternoon, HVO scientists were measuring the plume with an ultraviolet (UV) camera that can see SO2 when the imagery began to show a more intense plume. At that point, gas scientists recognized that changes were occurring and switched back to more reliable UV spectrometer measurements, which revealed a progressive increase in SO2 emission rate over the course of the afternoon. In conjunction with the opening of new fissures and the development of ‘lava falls’ cascading over Nāpau Crater rim, emissions increased from 5,000 t/d at about 3:30 p.m. to roughly 12,000 t/d at 5:00 p.m., when it became too late to continue UV-based measurements. With the fissures and lava falls still going strong, SO2 emissions were around 30,000 t/d the morning of September 19.