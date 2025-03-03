(BIVN) – Health officials are inviting Hawaiʻi residents who come in contact with birds to participate in a new survey concerning bird flu.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said those who keep backyard flocks or are involved in bird rescue can participate in the survey. “The survey will collect critical information on the understanding of bird flu, as well as the practices and needs of those who keep poultry or care for rescued birds,” the DOH wrote.

The survey will be anonymous, the DOH says, and accessible online.

“We want to better understand the potential exposures that backyard flock owners and bird rescuers face when it comes to avian influenza, so we can help prevent future human bird flu infections in partnership with the community,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaiʻi state epidemiologist, in a DOH news release. “By reaching out through both digital and in-person methods, we hope to get wide participation and honest feedback.”

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: