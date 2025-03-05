(BIVN) – The suspect who was on the run after the shooting death of a Mountain View woman early Tuesday morning, was apparently shot and killed by police later that evening in Volcano.

28-year-old Isaiah Kaleo Jiaan Fourshey of Mountain View, who was believed to be armed with a handgun, was fatally injured in an officer-involved shooting that took place at around 6 p.m. near the Nāmakanipaio Campground off Highway 11 in Volcano.

A portion of Highway 11 was closed at the intersection to the campground for several hours during the incident, which took place within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the mother of Fourshey’s ex-girlfriend called police to report Fourshey had come to her Hibiscus Street residence in Mountain looking for her daughter, and then shot at her husband multiple times. Her husband was not struck by the bullets, police say.

“While officers were investigating the shooting, police dispatch received a call from Fourshey’s ex-girlfriend, who was calling from her sister’s residence on Plumeria Street in Mountain View,” police explained. “She reported that Fourshey had come to the residence, kicked in the front door, and shot at her and her sister multiple times, striking her sister.”

The sister, identified as 25-year-old Latisha Soares, was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.

Police say dozens of investigators spent the day searching for the Fourshey. From the police: