Flood Advisory Issued For Kona On Wednesday Evening
by Big Island Video News
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Flooding caused by excessive rainfall could impact parts of North and South Kona this evening.

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for areas of North and South Kona on Wednesday evening. 

Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams will be possible until 7:15 p.m. HST. 

“At 4:13 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy showers over leeward Big Island, with the heaviest rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, especially in the Palani Junction area,” the forecasters wrote. “Some locations that will experience flooding include… Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Holualoa, Honalo, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Puʻuanahulu and Kona International Airport.” 

In a radio message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised:

  • Flooding can be life-threatening. Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
  • Please drive with caution. Be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, debris, and poor visibility.
  • Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown.
  • Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.