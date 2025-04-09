(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for areas of North and South Kona on Wednesday evening.

Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams will be possible until 7:15 p.m. HST.

“At 4:13 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy showers over leeward Big Island, with the heaviest rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, especially in the Palani Junction area,” the forecasters wrote. “Some locations that will experience flooding include… Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Holualoa, Honalo, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Puʻuanahulu and Kona International Airport.”

In a radio message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised: