(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is presenting a new video series this week – during National Park Week and Merrie Monarch Festival – featuring community kūpuna (elders) sharing knowledge through native traditions.

From the National Park Service:

To celebrate both National Park Week and the Merrie Monarch Festival, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will debut a new video series that features community kūpuna (elders) sharing knowledge through native traditions.

“Everything is hula. It’s the air, it is the sky. It’s the universe and beyond,” says Kumu Hula Meleana Manuel of Hālau (hula group) Ke ʻOlu Makani O Mauna Loa. “It has ʻohana (family) in it. It has aikāne (friends) in it. It has your personal growth. Hula has every single one of those connections.” Kumu hula (hula teacher) Meleana is featured in one of the seven new videos.

In each short film, a kupuna shares powerful insight on how continuing Hawaiian traditions through future generations perpetuates the culture. The videos follow these remarkable community members and showcases traditions that were passed down to them, like hula, kālai kiʻi (carving), taro cultivation, and more.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will roll out a new video nearly every day of National Park Week, which starts this Saturday, April 19 with a fee-free day. The park will post the videos to its Facebook, Instagram and X accounts, and to the park website.

National Park Week overlaps the cherished hula celebration, the 62nd annual Merrie Monarch Festival, a week of hula performances, Hawaiian arts and other special events in Hilo town. Thousands of participants come to Hilo to share, promote and revel in Hawaiian culture during this renowned and vibrant event.

The theme of National Park Week is “NP Playlist,” and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes invites everyone to “push play” and watch its enlightening films, produced by a talented hui (team) of park videographers. Each video is accessible with closed captions in English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) and is audio described.

The new video series is supported by the park’s non-profit partners, the Hawaiʻi Pacific Park Association and the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.