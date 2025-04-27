(BIVN) – The 2025 Merrie Monarch Festival wrapped up its annual hula competition on Saturday night in Hilo, and the overall winners are Hula Hālau ʻO Kamuela.

The Oʻahu-based hālau, under Nā Kumu Kunewa Mook & Kauʻionālani Kamanaʻo, were also the 1st place in Wahine Overall, 1st place Wahine Kaiko, and 2nd place Wahine ʻAuana.

Also in the Wahine overall category, Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala under Kumu Hula Leināʻala Pavao Jardin took second place, and Hālau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine under Kumu Hula Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval took third.

Hālau Nā Kamalei O Līlīlehua under Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehionāpuaikawēkiuokalani Cazimero won 1st place in Kāne Overall.

Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua under Nā Kumu Hula Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla took 2nd place in Kāne Overall, with Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under Nā Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes placing third.