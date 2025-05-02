(BIVN) – A male pedestrian died Thursday evening after he was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Waiānuenue Avenue and Rainbow Drive in Hilo.

Police say they have launched a negligent homicide investigation following the fatal motor vehicle/pedestrian collision. The identity of the pedestrian who was killed has not yet been released.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Officers responding to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for a separate incident around 8:23 p.m. came upon a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. Officers learned that a 2015 Subaru four-door sedan was traveling west on Waiānuenue Avenue when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was on the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk.



The pedestrian, who was conscious at the scene, was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center via ambulance and listed in critical condition. He was slated to be transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu but succumbed to his injuries and pronounced deceased at 10:49 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and notification of the family.



The operator of the 2015 Subaru four-door sedan, a 62-year-old Hilo woman, was not injured as a result of the collision.



The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. At this time, police believe that speed or alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash.



A negligent homicide investigation has been initiated and if anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Johnathan Rapoza at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Johnathan.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police noted that this is the 12th traffic fatality of 2025, as compared to 15 traffic fatalities this same time last year.