(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is reminding customers in North Kona that a Voluntary Water Conservation Notice remains in effect.

On Sunday, the water department issued a news release about the need for continued water conservation for both residential and commercial accounts. The affected areas should reduce water use by 10 percent until further notice.

Affected areas include Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u, and Keauhou.

Water conservation is needed while the Department of Water Supply “addresses issues with electrical equipment and the water supply is being redistributed.”

Water officials say performing the following steps will help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

All affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigation.