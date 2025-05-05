(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is reminding customers in North Kona that a Voluntary Water Conservation Notice remains in effect.
On Sunday, the water department issued a news release about the need for continued water conservation for both residential and commercial accounts. The affected areas should reduce water use by 10 percent until further notice.
Affected areas include Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u, and Keauhou.
Water conservation is needed while the Department of Water Supply “addresses issues with electrical equipment and the water supply is being redistributed.”
Water officials say performing the following steps will help to conserve water:
- Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes
- Check faucets and pipes for leaks
- Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth
- Reduce showering times
All affected water customers should limit water use for dust control and irrigation.
