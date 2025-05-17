(BIVN) – A traffic collision killed a male pedestrian in Kurtistown on Friday evening, and police have launched a negligent homicide investigation.

On Saturday, police identified the deceased male as 21-year-old Maxwell Robertson Sherwood of Kea‘au.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department described the incident in a Saturday news release:

Responding to a 7:22 p.m. call, police determined that a 2010 Jeep Wrangler multi-purpose vehicle operated by a 30-year-old man, later identified as Dallas Brooks, was traveling east on Orchidland Drive, near the intersection of 36th Avenue, when it struck Sherwood who was on the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk. A witness related that prior to the impact, there were vehicles that had to swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian who was in the middle of the roadway.

Sherwood was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center via ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries and pronounced deceased at 7:48 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



Brooks was not injured as a result of the collision. He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent homicide. He remains in custody at the Hilo Police Station pending further investigation.



The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. At this time, police believe that alcohol is a factor in the crash.



If anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Joshua.Rodby-Tomas@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police noted that this incident was the 13th traffic fatality of 2025, as compared to 16 traffic fatalities this same time last year.