(BIVN) – A scrap metal fire in Kona released a “dense plume of toxic smoke” on Monday, forcing evacuations.

Earlier in the day, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio alert, reporting that the Hawaiʻi Fire Department was responding to a fire near the Honokohau Harbor between mile markers 97 and 98 on Highway 19.

“Please avoid the area mauka of Highway 19 near Honokohau Harbor due to heavy smoke in the area that may affect individuals with respiratory issues,” the Civil Defense message stated. “Highway 19 and other roadways in the area may close without notice due to limited visibility caused by smoke.”

As a precaution, nearby businesses were evacuated up to a half mile away.

The fire department says the fire was at Big Island Scrap Metal. Firefighters worked to extinguished the blaze while Hazmat Company 21 monitored air quality in the area and downwind of fire.

“Company employees assisted Co.7 with the operation of the excavator to spread out the material to better cool down and put out any hotspots,” the fire department reported. “After the fire was extinguished, crews continued monitoring air quality until all areas were reading zero on the monitors.”

The fire was out just before 4 p.m. HST and the evacuation notice was lifted at 4:35 p.m. HST. No injuries were reported.