(BIVN) – Hurricane Iona, the first hurricane in the Central Pacific basin of the 2025 hurricane season, is 705 miles south southeast of Hilo. Iona is tracking west and confidence remains high that Iona will stay well south of the Hawaiian Islands.

“Tropical cyclone activity continues to heat up far southeast of the Hawaiian Islands,” the National Weather Service reported early Monday morning, just before Iona became a hurricane. The forecasters noted “a second developing tropical disturbance potentially deepening just to the east of Iona.”

The tropical disturbance has already organized to become Tropical Depression Two-c, and is 930 miles southeast of Hilo. Like Hurricane Iona, this depression is also tracking west far to the south of Hawai island.

“The track of both systems based on National Hurricane Center advisories for Iona and global forecast models for the tropical disturbance will likely continue to drift in a general westward direction; passing far south of the Hawaiian Islands,” the NWS wrote. “Trade wind speeds may increase slightly as compared to our current forecast as these tropical systems pass far south of the islands, lowering subsidence temperature inversion heights, and limiting clouds and showers from Wednesday through Friday.”

A third area of shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a small low pressure system is located about 950 miles southeast of the Hawaiian Islands. It has an 80% chance of forming a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

Minimal impacts are expected from Hurricane Iona, forecasters said, “but some moderate south swells will be possible.” Iona could bring some isolated thunderstorms for the far southern areas of the offshore waters.