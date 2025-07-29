UPDATE – (6:50 p.m.) – With “30 minutes to impact”, Hawaiʻi County officials announced “all evacuations must be completed at this time” in a 6:43 p.m. message to residents, as the state-wide Tsunami Warning remains in effect.
“Hawaiʻi Police Department has secured all coastal areas and entry is prohibited until the danger has passed,” the civil defense message stated. “Boaters that have evacuated offshore are not to risk coming in until the ‘ALL CLEAR’ notification is issued for your area.”
“Be advised that wave heights cannot be predicted and the danger period of destructive waves may last for several hours after the initial arrival time,” the emergency officials said. “Please continue to comply with instructions from local authorities. Keep telephone usage to essential use only. Do not endanger lives by causing unnecessary traffic congestion.”
UPDATE – (6:23 p.m.) – During a 5 p.m. news conference, Major General Stephen Logan said Hilo Airport is the only airport in the State of Hawaiʻi that is closed. Commercial operations have been suspended to facilitate the evacuations from Keaukaha.
Maj. Gen. Logan also reported the United States Coast Guard has closed all of the major ports. All ships have been ordered out to sea by the captain of the port.
(BIVN) – A Tsunami Warning is in effect for Hawaiʻi following a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the east coast of Russia on Tuesday afternoon.
Coastal areas within tsunami inundation zones on the Big Island have been ordered to evacuate. Hawaiʻi County officials say emergency shelters are being opened at the following locations:
- Puʻueo Community Center
- Panaewa Park
- Keaʻau Armory
- Pahoa Neighborhood Facility
- Kaʻū District Gym
- Naʻalehu Community Center
- Yano Hall
- Kealakehe High School Gym
- Waimea Community Center
- Hisaoka Gym
- Honokaʻa Gym
Officials say the first tsunami wave is expected to arrive at around 7:17 p.m. HST Tuesday.
This general safety information was provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
- Click here to find out whether you are in a tsunami zone.
- Have multiple ways to receive alerts. Sign up for Hawaiʻi County alerts at this link here.
- Set a meeting place in case you are separated. Set up a point of contact off-island who can pass along messages if local communications are disrupted.
- Check on your neighbors, especially if they are older, have children, have disabilities, speak another language, or have another situation that may make it hard for them to prepare. Assist them if you can.
- If there is time before you evacuate, shut off cooking gas, electricity and water supplies at the point they enter your home. This can reduce damage and make conditions safer for first responders and repair crews after the tsunami waves stop.
- Sign up to receive emergency notifications via phone, e-mail or text.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Tsunami inundation zones have been ordered to evacuate and emergency shelters have been opened across the Big Island.