UPDATE – (6:50 p.m.) – With “30 minutes to impact”, Hawaiʻi County officials announced “all evacuations must be completed at this time” in a 6:43 p.m. message to residents, as the state-wide Tsunami Warning remains in effect.

“Hawaiʻi Police Department has secured all coastal areas and entry is prohibited until the danger has passed,” the civil defense message stated. “Boaters that have evacuated offshore are not to risk coming in until the ‘ALL CLEAR’ notification is issued for your area.”

“Be advised that wave heights cannot be predicted and the danger period of destructive waves may last for several hours after the initial arrival time,” the emergency officials said. “Please continue to comply with instructions from local authorities. Keep telephone usage to essential use only. Do not endanger lives by causing unnecessary traffic congestion.”

UPDATE – (6:23 p.m.) – During a 5 p.m. news conference, Major General Stephen Logan said Hilo Airport is the only airport in the State of Hawaiʻi that is closed. Commercial operations have been suspended to facilitate the evacuations from Keaukaha.

Maj. Gen. Logan also reported the United States Coast Guard has closed all of the major ports. All ships have been ordered out to sea by the captain of the port.

(BIVN) – A Tsunami Warning is in effect for Hawaiʻi following a magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the east coast of Russia on Tuesday afternoon.

Coastal areas within tsunami inundation zones on the Big Island have been ordered to evacuate. Hawaiʻi County officials say emergency shelters are being opened at the following locations:

Puʻueo Community Center

Panaewa Park

Keaʻau Armory

Pahoa Neighborhood Facility

Kaʻū District Gym

Naʻalehu Community Center

Yano Hall

Kealakehe High School Gym

Waimea Community Center

Hisaoka Gym

Honokaʻa Gym

Officials say the first tsunami wave is expected to arrive at around 7:17 p.m. HST Tuesday.

This general safety information was provided by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: