(BIVN) – A major upgrade to Waiākea Uka Park was recently celebrated by the Hilo community.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks held a blessing ceremony on Tuesday, before it reopened the improved facility.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The main elements of the approximately $12 million park improvement project were the construction of a new 4,400-square-foot community center, greatly increased on-site parking, a walking path, and a realigned ballfield with a new concession building, comfort station, dugouts, and scorekeeper’s booth.

“Waiākea Uka Park has long been a cornerstone of our community,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “I am so humbled and honored to be here celebrating these improvements that I know will serve many more generations to come.” The reopening event featured a blessing, arts and crafts activities, food and refreshments, a volleyball clinic, and a baseball scrimmage between the Waiākea Uka Tigers and the Boys & Girls Club Hilo. With a capacity of approximately 180 people, the new community center is fully equipped with folding tables and chairs to support a variety of uses and will be an important facility for senior and keiki programs, community meetings, and various public gatherings. When needed, the community center also stands ready to serve the public during certain natural disaster situations.