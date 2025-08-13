(BIVN) – Intense drought continues in areas of Hawaiʻi island, and wildland fires have recently occurred in locations experiencing the most severe conditions.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows severe dryness in northern interior parts of the Big Island. The only area experiencing D3 Extreme Drought is on Maunakea, with a swath of D2 Severe Drought surrounding the mountain to the coast of Hāmākua.

There is also an area of D2 Severe Drought on the windward side of Kaʻū, and the leeward coast of North Kohala.

On Monday evening, a wildland fire on the east slope of Maunakea forced the closure of Mana Road and the Mauna Kea Access Road. The Mauna Kea Visitors Center was also closed.

On the afternoon of Friday, August 8th, a wildland fire burning near Old Mill Road in Paʻauilo forced evacuations and closed Highway 19. The evacuation order was cancelled later that day.



Below normal precipitation was forecast for Hawaiʻi island this summer, according to the National Weather Service dry season outlook issued in May 2025.