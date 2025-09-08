(BIVN) – Kamehameha Schools has published the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for its Keauhou Bay Management Plan in the latest issue of The Environmental Notice.

The Final EIS is nearly 3,000 pages and is presented in three volumes. It details Kamehameha Schools’ plan to manage approximately 29 acres at its Keauhou Bay property.

The plan proposes “to reorient commercial activities away from culturally sensitive areas to alleviate congestion and establish a new place-based cultural educational center,” the EIS document says. “Existing commercial operations and parking areas will be relocated to new facilities in more appropriate locations away from cultural resources.”

The plan also proposes to create “a new low-impact lodging on the resort-zoned plateau mauka of the bay,” the document explains. “The new reconfiguration will focus on place-based cultural stewardship, enhance and encourage bayfront access for kamaʻāina and kupaʻāina, and promote high quality educational experiences for all.”

The Draft version of the EIS was published on June 23, 2024. A total of 300 agencies, organizations, and individuals provided comments on the Project.

The County of Hawai‘i Planning Department is the accepting authority for the Final EIS document.