(BIVN) – A Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Kamehameha Schools’ Keauhou Bay Management Plan has been published in the latest issue of The Environmental Notice.

Involving approximately 29 acres at Keauhou Bay in North Kona, the plan proposes to “reorient commercial activities away from culturally sensitive areas to alleviate congestion and establish a new place-based cultural educational center.”



From the Draft EIS:

Keauhou Bay is a small bay along the Kona Coast (Figure 1-1), traditionally known as a place of aliʻi (chiefly) residence and of pastimes such as hōlua sledding and surfing. Keauhou Bay is perhaps most well known as the birth site and resuscitation site of Ka Mō‘ī (King) Kauikeaouli Kaleiopapa Kuakamanolani Mahinalani Kalaninuiwaiakua Keaweaweʻulaokalani (Kamehameha III), who was the son of Kamehameha ʻEkahi (Kamehameha I) and Keōpūolani. Today, kama‘āina (a native born in a place that continues to live in that place) and visitors recognize the historical significance of Keauhou Bay relative to the birth site of this significant Hawaiian leader while also enjoying the area as a popular ocean recreation, residential, and resort destination.

A new “low-impact lodging on the resort-zoned plateau mauka of the bay” is also a part of the planned reconfiguration.

The Draft EIS can be downloaded in two separate files, Volume 1 and Volume 2.

The Management Plan envisions five Kamehameha Schools-Designated Land Planning Zones in Keauhou Bay: Kāneaka, Kaʻiliʻilinehe, Kāmauʻai, Kamohoaliʻi, and Kaimukī.

The Proposed Action is explained early in the first, 438-page volume of the Draft EIS. Kamehameha Schools says the plan is driven by five primary Management Strategies, as presented below:

A. Establish a Heritage Management Corridor

Relocate existing commercial activities fronting the birth site and repurpose existing facilities for cultural and educational activities.

Protect cultural lines of sight and view planes from the birth site area and ‘Ahu‘ula Cliff.

Continue a walking path to extend from the current birth site area towards Mo‘ikeha Cave.

Maintain a buffer and open space corridor within the alignment of Kaneaka Hōlua path.

B. Reposition and Development of New Commercial Bayfront Areas & Appropriate Density Resort Area

Develop several low-rise buildings to encompass a total of approximately 14,000 SF retail/dining space to accommodate the relocation of commercial operators from the bay front area, possible complementary retail uses, and potentially allow space for existing ocean recreation operators who currently do not have a physical presence or official check-in location

at the bay. Address the opportunity gap within Kona’s existing visitor accommodation inventory through the provision of an appropriately defined density for a low-impact lodging on the upper mauka plateau of ‘Ahu‘ula Cliff.

C. Reorient Recreational and Community Use

Reorient the area of use by the Keauhou Canoe Club to re-organize the extent of formal and informal recreational uses of the area.

Establish a new 200-foot-wide open space corridor running mauka-makai from the Old Kona Road and upper ‘Ahu‘ula Cliff overhang to the beach front.

Expand the Ka‘ili‘ilinehe Beach Park to connect to the mauka-makai corridor.

Provide improved parking for recreational users north of Kamehameha III Road.

Maintain passive open space along the top of the ‘Ahu‘ula Cliff plateau by establishing a pedestrian promenade along the Old Kona Road.

Establish a future community use area adjacent to Keauhou Canoe Club.

Improve shoreline access for cultural and recreational activities.

Create a greater sense of inclusivity at the bayfront.

D. Maintain Existing and Establish New Place-Based Cultural Educational Areas

Repurpose the existing buildings adjacent to the birth site area to become a part of a cultural learning center and heritage center.

E. Manage Vehicle, Boat and Pedestrian Circulation Through the Bayfront Village

Provide improved parking areas for recreational users, local residents, and area visitors with clear points of access.

Revitalize Old Kona Road to relieve congestion at the bayfront and provide a north-south connection.

Seek to collaborate with State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) to consider additional boat-trailer parking during active use.

Consider an agreement with DOBOR and Hawai‘i County to manage vehicle loading and unloading activities at the pier and adjacent facilities.

Create new wayfinding throughout the area, inclusive of landscaping, signage, reflection points and an entry feature.

The statutory 45-day public review and comment period on the Draft EIS is underway. Comments are due by August 7, 2024.