(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, as Hurricane Kiko passes the Hawaiian Islands to the north.

Forecasters say “dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet” will be possible tonight along east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. The High Surf Warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. this evening and will be in place until Tuesday evening.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, a weakening Hurricane Kiko was located about 300 miles east-northeast of Hilo. While the risk of direct rain and wind impacts to the islands continues to decrease, ocean swells generated by Kiko are gradually building.

From the National Weather Service forecast discussion posted this afternoon:

Latest buoy observations from Hilo showed a rise in energy across the 12-14 second spectral bands this morning, but since then the energy has been steady this afternoon. With Kiko expected to make its closes approach to the Hawaiian Islands during the next 24-36 hours, we should see a quick rise in wave heights starting with the eastern half of the state tonight and the western half of the state on Tuesday. Although peak surf heights are expected to be short-lived, a rapid rise of east swell should produce dangerous conditions along east facing shores. A High Surf Warning has been issued for the Big Island, Maui, and Molokai starting tonight and for Oahu and Kauai starting Tuesday. Surf heights are expected to peak at low end warning thresholds tonight for the Big Island, late tonight into Tuesday morning for Maui County and Tuesday mid day into the afternoon for Oahu and Kauai.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense says that due to the High Surf Warning, please be advised: