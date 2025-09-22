(BIVN) – Work to rehabilitate Hakalau Bridge will begin this week.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the improvement project will begin on Thursday, September 25th. Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Lane closures near mile post 15.3 on Highway 19 “may be necessary during the four-month period and travel speed will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the Hawaiʻi DOT says.

The work consists of repairs to the base around the foundation of the bridge.

“When the concrete grout is poured, the speed limit for crossing the bridge will be reduced to 25 mph to allow for curing,” state officials say. “A notice will be issued when this happens. This work is being done in preparation for the full bridge rehabilitation project.”

The Hawaiʻi DOT says variable message boards will be posted along the highway to alert motorists to the closures.

The Final Environmental Assessment for the Hakalau Stream Bridge Rehabilitation was published in the July 8, 2024 issue of The Environmental Notice.