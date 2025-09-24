(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued for the Kaʻū district on Hawaiʻi island on Wednesday evening.

“At 4:12 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the southeast areas of the Big Island, in particular the Kaʻū district,” the National Weather Service reported. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.”

Forecasters said some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluʻu Beach, Naʻalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Discovery Harbour and the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding,” the National Weather Service cautioned.

The area under the Flood Advisory was most recently under an “extreme drought” designation by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which reported “degrading field conditions for cattle grazing across the Kaʻū region of the Big Island” in the last week.

The Flood Advisory was set to expire by 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.