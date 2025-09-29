(BIVN) – Episode 34 in the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea volcano is set to begin, as precursory lava activity was observed at the summit vent overnight.

With the rate inflation indicating the window for the start of the next episode has arrived, webcams captured the first lava overflow of the north vent at 9:47 PM HST Sunday night.

Drainback of the lava pond and vigorous spattering was finished by 9:53 PM HST, scientists say, marking the first gas piston event with a lava flow.

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

This story will be updated when the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posts its Monday update.